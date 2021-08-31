Sheffield United Transfer News: Blades closing in on sealing deal for 21-year-old

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United are closing in on sealing a loan deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Sheffield United transfer news?

Having bolstered their midfield options yesterday by swooping for Conor Hourihane, the Blades are now seemingly set to secure the services of Gibbs-White.

It is understood that the 21-year-old will join United on a season-long loan deal from Wolves.

If this particular deal does go through, Gibbs-White would become Slavisa Jokanovic's third signing of the summer transfer window.

What were Morgan Gibbs-White's stats last season?

Gibbs-White struggled to establish himself as a key player for Wolves during the previous campaign.

The midfielder only managed to make four starts in the Premier League after returning from a loan spell at Swansea City earlier this year.

Gibbs-White sustained a serious foot injury during his time in Wales as he was unable to build upon the two direct goal contributions that he produced in the five Championship appearances that he made for the club.

When could Gibbs-White make his debut for the Blades?

Gibbs-White could be in line to make his debut for United when they host Peterborough United at Bramall Lane on September 11th.

The midfielder will be hoping to help the Blades seal their first league victory of the season in this particular fixture.

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

Currently 23rd in the Championship standings, United could climb out of the relegation zone if they pick up all three points in their showdown with Peterborough.

Deadline Day LIVE: Sanches to Wolves unlikely, Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea

News Now - Sport News