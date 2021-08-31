Arsenal transfer latest: Fabrizio Romano reveals latest stance on Houssem Aouar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are not interested in making a move for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar at this late stage of the transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

There had been reports that Mikel Arteta's side had enquired as to the 23-year-old's future in Ligue 1 as they attempt to improve on what has been a thoroughly miserable start to the campaign.

However, Romano has revealed that those behind the scenes are instead focusing on the signing of Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu during what remains of Deadline Day. Hector Bellerin, meanwhile, could yet leave for Real Betis.

Why don't Arsenal want to sign Aouar?

Martin Odegaard has already been signed on a permanent basis in a deal worth around £30m to operate as an attacking midfielder alongside Emile Smith Rowe.

Man City 5-0 Arsenal! Is Arteta set for the sack? Check out all the reaction on The Football Terrace...

While strength in depth is certainly desirable, it just doesn't look as if Arteta has much need to focus in that particular area, especially having shipped avoidable goals against the likes of Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City already this season.

How much have Arsenal spent this summer?

The club's aggressive recruitment drive is part of the reason Arteta is already feeling such pressure.

Indeed, they have spent £129m so far this summer and that's without taking into account a potential move for Tomiyasu which could reportedly set the club back a further £19.8m (via Sky Sports).

1 of 15 How many league titles have Arsenal won? 12 13 14 11

Still, there has been little in the way of improvement in the first-team so far, albeit there have been injuries and COVID problems during the early stages of the campaign.

Deadline Day LIVE: Sanches to Wolves unlikely, Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea

News Now - Sport News