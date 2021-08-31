US Open: Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stephens & Simona Halep the biggest day one winners

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The first day of the US Open delivered some thrilling action. While the majority of eyes were on the five-set epic between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas, there were a number of stories unfolding in the women’s draw as well.

The likes of Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina all advanced to round two, but there were also notable victories for some top stars who have struggled in recent weeks.

Here are the biggest winners from day one:

Naomi Osaka

Defending champion Osaka claimed a straight-set victory in her first-round match to secure her first Grand Slam win since the French Open.

The third seed beat world number 87 Marie Bouzková 6-4 6-1 and will play Serbia’s Olga Danilović in the next round.

It was an impressive performance from the Japanese star, who has missed the last two majors and won just three matches in the last three months.

Following the match, the 23-year-old said she felt “really comfortable” being back at Flushing Meadows and that it was “kind of crazy” having fans back after last year’s competition behind closed doors.

"Last year when we didn't have a crowd I know it felt quite lonely for me," she said.

"I'm just really glad to see little kids in the audience and of course grown-ups too. To be playing the first night match is something I've never done before so I'm just glad I won."

Simona Halep

Halep suffered a calf injury at the Italian Open which caused her to miss both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

As a result, the Romanian fell from being ranked third in the world to 13th, ending her streak of 373 weeks in the top 10.

The 29-year-old withdrew from the second round of the Western and Southern Open recently with an injury to her right adductor and there were questions over her involvement in this year’s US Open.

But Halep has made it to New York and saw off Canadian Open winner Camila Giorgi in straight sets.

Next up, she’ll face Slovakia’s Kristína Kučová, who only qualified for the tournament as a best loser.

Sloane Stephens

2017 champion Stephens has also struggled for form of late and lost in the first round in Cincinnati in the build-up to this event.

The former world number three is now ranked 66th and last made the final of a tournament in 2018.

While the US star still looks to be some way away from her best, she has started her campaign at Flushing Meadows well –– beating compatriot Madison Keys in three sets.

Stephens won a final set tie break 9-7 to set up another all American clash against Gauff in round two.

