Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans were surprised when WWE brought back Brock Lesnar at the end of the 2021 SummerSlam event, and there is seemingly a reason for that.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision to bring Brock Lesnar back to the company was incredibly last-minute.

The report highlights that Lesnar was not supposed to be returning this soon, but notes that John Cena leaving for Hollywood, CM Punk's AEW debut, and other factors brought his return forward.

That was confirmed by those closest to the situation say it was later than that, saying it was literally a last minute deal that was put together for a number of reasons, all in some form related to FOX, C.M. Punk showing up in AEW and John Cena leaving.

Dave Meltzer goes on to report that people at FOX wanted WWE to make a play to bring CM Punk back to the company prior to his move to AEW.

Meltzer goes on to write that, as a result of the reported frustrated felt by FOX, WWE opted to bring both Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar to SmackDown:

FOX was very upset that WWE didn’t make a big offer to Punk to keep him from going to AEW, and politically, WWE felt the need to get Lesnar and Lynch to Smackdown right away

It's fair to say that the Raw and SmackDown rosters are pretty unbalanced right now, something that the USA Network will be hoping WWE remedies by the Draft, which is reportedly set to take place in October.

Brock Lesnar did not appear on last week's episode of SmackDown, and this is because Roman Reigns will be facing Finn Balor at Extreme Rules on September 26.

The Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match isn't too far away though, with reports suggesting that the former rivals will go one-on-one once again at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 21.

News Now - Sport News