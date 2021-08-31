Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua just wants to fight the winner of the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder trilogy fight, according to Eddie Hearn.

The hard-hitting British boxing champion is set to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.

Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) stopped former two-time title challenger Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round of their heavyweight fight in December, putting him in line to face either WBC and Ring magazine holder Fury or former champion Wilder following their trilogy fight in October.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) won the WBC and vacant Ring magazine strap by stopping Wilder in Las Vegas in February 2020, becoming a two-time heavyweight world champion in the process.

The Manchester-born fighter known as 'The Gypsy King' was linked with a unification fight with Joshua after he took the WBC title away from Wilder earlier last year.

“Whoever has the belt. It's never been about Wilder. It's never been about Fury. It's just been about undisputed and that belt,” Hearn told DAZN.

“So you know, I hope again, I've a horrible feeling that fight doesn't happen on October 9th. I hope it does but I'm not confident.

"And AJ's got to just take care of Usyk. This is going to be a really, really tough fight.

"But whoever wins that fight, Wilder or Fury is the target, because it's only ever been about undisputed. And first things first: Usyk, September 25th.”

Joshua, who boasts a formidable 91 per cent knockout ratio, needed the best part of nine rounds to beat Bulgarian Pulev in the winter, at the SSE Arena in London, England.

While his fight with Usyk presents plenty of potential pitfalls, the champion is well aware of the dangers the Ukrainian will pose on fight night.

"I tailor my training. I am getting a lot of experience, I've been fighting good fighters for a long time, I've studied them and learned about their training camps," he told Sky Sports.

"I've learned how to condition my body for specific fights.

"I'm looking trim for this fight.

"I'm fighting a guy who is a 12-round fighter. So it would be silly of me to go in there bulky with my muscles screaming for oxygen.

"I've been training like a 15-round fighter in this camp. I will be well-conditioned to fight. That is key.

"What happens when I train that way? My body adapts and takes its natural form. This is the form it has taken."

