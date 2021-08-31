Back 4 Blood: Developers deliver bad news ahead of October release

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Back 4 Blood have kept quiet on the possibility of a second beta test after some staggering player participation statistics.

A total of 5.6 million players worldwide took part in the first technical playtest that took place earlier this month as Warner Bros Games ensured that feedback was given to them regarding any possible glitches or bugs that might have surfaced.

Ironing out the creases will be crucial if their launch is to be successful, and questions have been asked whether those that missed out on the first beta, will get an opportunity to take part in the coming weeks.

While many enjoyed what Back 4 Blood offered, which many have compared to be Left 4 Dead 3, it is still unknown whether the developers have revealed their full poker hand at this stage.

Read more: Back 4 Blood: Release Date, Platforms, Crossplay, PS4, Gameplay, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Back 4 Blood Second Beta

Whether they have or not, is irrelevant, as players will not get to find out now until Back 4 Blood's full release. This is according to Inverse, who spoke to Warner Bros about exactly that topic.

Warner Bros Games, the publishers, confirmed that there are "no more beta planned before launched, meaning that those that didn't play the first test, will sadly miss out.

The only way that the gaming community can get hold of Back 4 Blood early, is to pre-order the more lucrative versions of the game, the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition, to which players will be granted early access on 8th October 2021.

This is a great option if you are a huge fan of the series, however, players will be hit hard in their pockets due to the steep price tag. However, it was announced that Back 4 Blood will be included in the Xbox Game Pass straight away, meaning that those gamers concerned will not have to pay extra for Turtle Rock's latest creation.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News