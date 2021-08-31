Wolves Transfer News: Renato Sanches alternative linked with Molineux move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Alex Crook has claimed that Wolves could be interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

What's the latest transfer news involving Choudhury?

Wolves have been linked with signing Lille's Renato Sanches recently, but it has been reported that a deal for the 24-year-old is currently looking unlikely.

Crook has now stated that Wolves could turn their attention to signing Choudhury instead of the Portuguese international.

He wrote on Twitter: "Sanches move to Wolves looking difficult now. Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has been mentioned to me as a possible viable alternative."

Are any other clubs interested in signing Choudhury?

Fellow Premier League club Newcastle are also reportedly interested in signing Choudhury on loan. Crook has not mentioned in his tweet whether Wolves would want to sign Choudhury on loan or permanently.

However, reports have claimed that Newcastle's move for Choudhury is far from a done deal, indicating that Wolves may have a chance of landing the 23-year-old instead.

Would Choudhury go straight into Wolves' starting XI?

Possibly not. Wolves currently have a central midfield pairing of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, two experienced internationals who have done very little wrong during their time at the club.

However, Moutinho will turn 35 next month, and may need to be rested at times during the season so that he can remain as fresh as possible. If Choudhury does move to Molineux, he could take advantage of Moutinho needing to be carefully managed, and may be able to get some regular game time under his belt as a result.

