Sunderland Transfer News: Black Cats closing in on sealing deal for 6ft 3inch ace

Sunderland are closing in on completing a deadline day move for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, according to SPORT1 journalist Florian Plettenberg.

What's the latest Sunderland transfer news?

Having already bolstered his squad this summer by making a host of signings, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is now set to seal a deal for one of Bayern's prospects.

It is understood that the keeper is set to extend his contract with the reigning Bundesliga champions to 2023 before moving to the Stadium of Light later today on a temporary basis.

Sunderland will be able to call upon the services of Hoffmann for the remainder of the current campaign if this deal goes through.

What were Ron-Thorben Hoffmann's stats last season?

Whilst Hoffmann has yet to make an appearance for Bayern's senior side, he did feature regularly for their youth outfit last season.

The six-foot three-inch shot-stopper managed to keep six clean-sheets in 25 league appearances in the 3.Liga.

Currently behind the likes of Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich in the pecking order at the Allianz Arena, Hoffmann will be hoping to further his development by featuring regularly for Sunderland.

When could Hoffmann make his debut for Sunderland?

Hoffmann could potentially make his debut for the Black Cats when they face Accrington Stanley on September 11th.

Sunderland's clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend has been postponed due to international call-ups.

In order to gain a place in Sunderland's starting eleven, Hoffmann will need to overtake Lee Burge and Anthony Pattison in the pecking order at the Stadium of Light.

