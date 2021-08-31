Arsenal Transfer News: Medical underway ahead of £16m deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is undergoing a medical ahead of a summer transfer to Arsenal, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

What's the latest transfer news involving Takehiro Tomiyasu?

Tomiyasu was strongly linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the transfer window but with the deadline looming, it now appears he's set to join their north London rivals instead.

Ornstein has reported on The Athletic that the versatile defender is undergoing a medical in Bologna ahead of a move to Arsenal.

The deal will be worth £16m plus bonuses and the Japan international looks set to sign a four-year contract.

What will Tomiyasu bring to Arsenal's squad?

Tomiyasu is capable of playing at right-back or centre-back and that appears to be an instrumental factor in Arsenal's interest.

Ornstein's report claims the Gunners view Tomiyasu as a hybrid defender who can play on the right side of a back four but also allow them to transition into a back three.

The Bologna star made 17 appearances at centre-half and 14 at right-back for the Serie A side last season.

Any other business at Arsenal today?

While Arsenal are currently recruiting in defence it remains to be seen if any changes will be made to their attack before the deadline.

Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are both into the final year of their contracts, while Mikel Arteta is reportedly prepared to part with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There won't be much time for Arsenal to sign a direct replacement for any of them, however.

