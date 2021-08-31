Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last night, Andy Murray lost to third-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas during a feisty US Open match.

However, the Brit was angered at the Greek for taking an eight-minute toilet break before the fifth set of their first-round match.

After his loss, Murray took to Twitter and said: "Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos to fly into space. Interesting."

Speaking after the match and during his post-match press conference, Murray said: "It's not so much leaving the court. It's the amount of time. It's nonsense and he knows it.

"That's annoying for me because it sounds like sour grapes because you've lost a match.

"I would have said the same thing if I'd won, I promise.

"It's just disappointing because I feel it influenced the outcome of the match I'm not saying I necessarily win that match, for sure, but it had influence on what was happening after those breaks."

Murray can be heard saying ‘it’s cheating’ and complained to the umpire Nico Helwerth and US Open match supervisor Gerry Armstrong about the length of time taken by Tsitsipas.

"It's never taken me that long to go to the bathroom ever," Murray told Armstrong.

Tsitsipas didn’t break a rule and followed the correct guidelines, but this seems as if he was playing mind games against Murray and got the reaction he was looking for.

"A player may request permission to leave the court for a reasonable time for a toilet break," Grand Slam rules state.

When asked if he could understand Murray's anger, Tsitsipas said: "If there's something that he has to tell me, the two of us should speak to understand what went wrong.

"I don't think I broke any rules. I don't know how my opponent feels when I'm out there playing the match. It's not really my priority."

