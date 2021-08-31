Call of Duty Mobile Season 8: Release Date, Trailer, Battle Pass, Leaks, Beta and All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 8 will be the next season coming to the popular game and we have all the information you need to know prior to release.

Season 7 recently dropped and a lot of the gaming community are thoroughly enjoying the new content it has to offer.

This has seen expectations for season 8 increase massively and the developers will have a lot of pressure to deliver a great new season.

The game has been one of the best on mobile over the last few months and hopefully it will continue to be as popular when season 8 comes out.

Here is everything you need to know about Call of Duty Mobile Season 8:

Release Date

With season 7 only released recently, the official release date for season 8 is not currently known. When it is revealed, we will update this page.

Leaks

There have been a lot of leaks revealed around the new season and season 8 should deliver a lot of great content as it will be released during the second anniversary of the game.

One YouTube video has given us plentiful leaks, which are the following:

Scorestreak Leaks

A new scorestreak is coming in season 8, and it is one that the COD community knows well. Lightning Strike will be available in Season 8 and it is the same scorestreak that was in Black Ops 4.

Operator Leaks

Season 8 will also see Operators have a new skill. It is Tak 5 and this skill will give players the ability to heal themselves as well as their teammates. It also gives them 50 extra health.

Map Leaks

Famous Call of Duty map Hovec Sawmill will be added to the game. It is the map that many would have played during Modern Warfare.

Perk Leaks

Iron Lungs will be a new perk for COD mobile players. It will only be able to be used on Sniper classes.

Trailer

Close to a new season being released, players are treated to a new trailer by the COD Mobile developers.

For now, we have not been treated to this trailer. When it is released, we will provide the video right here.

Battle Pass

The details of the battle pass are not released until a week or two before the season is released, so players still have some time to wait until this is announced.

Beta

It has been revealed that there will be a beta test build for the next server in between season 7 and 8.

There is a lot known about the new season already and it makes us very excited about what could be coming when it is released.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News