Liverpool fans were greeted by some good news on Tuesday morning as inspirational skipper Jordan Henderson signed a new contract at the club.

In what has been a strangely quiet summer window at Anfield, Henderson became the latest in a long line of new contract signees on the red half of Merseyside.

With very little business in the transfer market, the powers that be at Anfield focused their efforts on tying down their star names with Henderson one of the priorities.

It is not hard to see why either, Henderson has had an incredible influence at the club and, since taking the armband off Steven Gerrard, has become one of their greatest ever captains.

So, with the good news that he will be sticking around Anfield still on the tip of the tongue, here are some of his finest moments that truly prove he is a man that is made for Liverpool.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

Refusing to be sold

It's hard to believe now but Henderson was only hours away from being sold to Fulham by then boss, Brendan Rogers.

Thankfully, determined to prove his worth, Henderson refused to go, pulled up his socks and is now a Liverpool legend.

Fronting up to Diego Costa

Diego Costa had become synonymous with using bullying tactics to dominate the Premier League but it simply didn't work with Henderson.

The Liverpool captain gave as good as he got during an on-field altercation that eventually saw Costa back down in the face of the fearsome Sunderland native.

Taking over from Steven Gerrard

Henderson did not the let the unenviable task of filling the boots of arguably Liverpool's greatest ever player over awe him.

He took to the armband like a duck to water and can now be considered one of Liverpool's finest leaders ever.

Tackling the European Super League head on

Despite his very own club being one of the driving forces behind the much-maligned Super League, Henderson was fierce in his opposition of it.

He rallied the other Premier League captains around him, sent out a strong statement, and fought for the fans every step of the way.

It was yet another show of extraordinary leadership from the Liverpool skipper.

Involving Takumi Minamino in title celebrations

Still adapting to the United Kingdom, the shy Takumi Minamino wasn't quite sure where to place himself during Liverpool's title celebrations in 2020.

Spotting Minamino awkwardly standing aside, Henderson made a point of drawing him into the heart of the joy - something that would have meant a lot to the Japanese international.

Collapsing at the end of that Barcelona game

Liverpool's miraculous comeback win against Barcelona in 2019 will long be remembered as one of the greatest nights in the history of the club.

One of the major driving forces behind it? Jordan Henderson.

'Hendo' was absolutely colossal all night long, pressing like a hungry dog, creating chances, and keeping his teammates on their toes and at their best.

When the final whistle blew he collapsed in heap, exhausted but also visibly emotional after what had just been achieved.

The Hendo Shuffle

After what had years of doom and gloom in the Anfield trophy cabinet, Henderson seemed to be lifting a trophy every week.

His customary shuffle beforehand quickly became a fan favourite and it is not hard to see why.

In truth, this is a list that could've gone on forever, especially if we were to include some of Henderson's other projects off the field.

He is just one of the greatest football leaders Liverpool, and the country as a whole, have seen in a very long time and it is no surprise that Liverpool were desperate to keep hold of him.

