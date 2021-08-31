Brighton Transfer News: Move for 20-goal striker being 'finalised'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brighton are finalising the signing of Slavia Prague's Abdallah Sima and will immediately loan him to Stoke City, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest transfer news involving Abdallah Sima?

It was reported earlier this week that Brighton had beaten West Ham in the race to sign the 20-year-old attacker.

O'Rourke has now claimed the deal is being finalised, however he also revealed Sima will be loaned to Championship side Stoke City.

Taking to Twitter on Deadline Day, he told his followers: "Brighton are finalising the signing of Slavia Prague striker Abdallah Sima and are ready to loan him straight out to Stoke City."

What were Sima's stats last season?

Sima's stats last season were certainly impressive. He finished the campaign with 20 goals and eight assists from 39 outings.

That included four goals in the Europa League, with one coming against Leicester City and another two being netted versus Nice.

This term, however, he's yet to find the net in six outings across all competitions.

Why are Brighton loaning Sima out?

It seems like a strange move but ultimately, Sima is just 20 years old and has only briefly featured against truly elite opposition via the Europa League.

Brighton may feel the Premier League is too big a step up for him to take immediately and therefore view a loan to Stoke as an opportunity for him to transition to English football.

Considering Sima's age, there's no rush to get him firing for the Seagulls straight away.

