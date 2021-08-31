Women's Super League: FA releases hilarious advert for 2021/22 season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The countdown to the 2021/22 Women's Super League season is into single figures and the action is now just around the corner.

The new campaign promises to be an exciting one thanks to new summer signings and a blockbuster broadcast deal agreed with the BBC and Sky Sports.

Fans will be able to watch their teams across more platforms than ever and the new deal is the most lucrative women's football has ever seen.

So to get supporters pumped and ready for another season, the FA has dropped a superb new advert for the WSL.

In the trailer, players are lined up for a standard photoshoot, but it's not going to plan. As has always been the way with women's football, it's about the sport and nothing else.

And staying true to this mantra, the advert shows the players looking less than interested in a glamorous shoot. That is until a ball is spotted.

In a chaotic and hilarious clip, Bethany England, Gilly Flaherty, and others tussle for the ball – bouncing shots off camera equipment and turning the set into their own mini playing field.

Spurs goalkeeper Becky Spencer dives onto the snack table to produce a stunning last-ditch save, and new Aston Villa signing Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah shows off her skill on the ball with some manoeuvres that send lights and cameras crashing down around her.

The advert ends as new Arsenal signing Nikita Parris strikes a volley right at the camera.

It's a very on-brand promotion for the WSL and it's got women's football fans both laughing and feeling goosebumps ahead of the new season. If the excitement wasn't through the roof already, it definitely is now.

The first fixture of the 2021/22 Women's Super League season will see Manchester United host Reading on Friday, September 3rd at 19:45 BST.

