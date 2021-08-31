Leeds Transfer News: Premier League forward set for Elland Road move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United winger Daniel James is on the verge of joining Leeds United, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving James?

Leeds have left it late to make their move for James, with the transfer window set to shut tonight. However, they appear to be set to land the 23-year-old, with an official announcement seemingly imminent.

Romano wrote on Twitter: "Daniel James has also signed his contract with Leeds United to join the club on a permanent move from Manchester United. Done deal and confirmed."

What were James' stats last season?

James found game time hard to come by at certain stages last season as he was restricted to just 15 top-flight appearances. He scored three times for the Red Devils in the Premier League, with one of those goals coming against Leeds at Old Trafford during a 6-2 victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

The 24-cap international did get more minutes under his belt in the Europa League, featuring in seven matches as United made it all the way to the final before losing to Villarreal on penalties.

When could James make his Leeds debut?

James could make his Leeds debut in front of the TV cameras when Leeds take on Liverpool at Elland Road on September 12.

Marcelo Bielsa's men held the Reds to a draw in this fixture last term, and with James in their ranks they may fancy their chances of repeating that feat or even going one better next month.

