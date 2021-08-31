Age of Empires 4: How can I pre-order?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Age of Empires 4 is just around the corner and gamers will be wondering how they can get their hands on Relic Entertainment's latest creation.

Fans of the series had huge feelings of nostalgia when the developers first announced this game back in 2018 and is generating masses of excitement right across the gaming community.

To this day, Age of Empires 2: The Age of Kings remains as one of the highest-ever games scored on Metacritic as a whole, with a score of 92 and a user score of 9.0.

Because of this, high expectations are being made for the fourth main instalment of the series, which many across social media are looking forward to.

That being said, details have been provided by Relic regarding the different editions of the game that will be available and how to go about getting them.

Age of Empires 4 Pre-order

Good news! Gamers can pre-order Age of Empires 4 right now (via Steam) and there are several versions that they can get their hands on before the game's 28th October release date.

Standard Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition

Anthology

The Digital Deluxe Edition contains everything from Age of Empires 4, as well as digital bonus content that c=includes the official Age of Empires 4 soundtrack, Unit Counters Chart, art compilation from digital painter Craig Mullins and exclusive in-game items such as Coat of Arms, Player Profile and Monument.

The Anthology contains every single game from the Age of Empires franchise in one neat package, which also includes the goodies from the Digital Deluxe Edition detailed above.

