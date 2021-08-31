Tottenham transfer news: Spurs in talks with multiple clubs over Deadline Day deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham are in talks with various clubs about selling Cameron Carter-Vickers, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cameron Carter-Vickers?

Carter-Vickers has spent the last few years out on loan but with his Spurs contract due to expire next summer, it appears he'll now be leaving the club permanently.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are holding talks with multiple clubs about offloading the USA international, with manager Nuno Santo giving the green light to a sale.

Bournemouth are no longer involved in the race to sign Carter-Vickers, however, and talk of a move to Celtic has gone cold in recent weeks.

What are Carter-Vickers' stats for Spurs?

Carter-Vickers has only ever made five appearances for his parent club, instead spending much of his senior career out on loan.

The centre-half has represented Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea, Stoke, Luton and Bournemouth in temporary spells, racking up 113 Championship outings.

That suggests he would be of interest to second-tier clubs needing defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer deadline, although Football Insider fail to mention any specific suitors.

Any more Tottenham exits before the deadline?

It looks like Serge Aurier will now be staying at Spurs despite prior reports on the contrary, but Tottenham are reportedly open to offers for right-back Matt Doherty.

It's also being reported that Tanguy Ndombele could stay with the Lilywhites despite wanting to leave this summer.

