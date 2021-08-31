Sunderland news: Update emerges regarding Black Cats' transfer pursuit of attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sunderland are edging closer to sealing a loan move for attacker Leon Dajaku, according to SPORT1 journalist Florian Plettenberg.

What's the latest Sunderland transfer news?

After being linked with a move to Sunderland yesterday, an update has now emerged regarding Dajaku's future.

It is now understood that the attacker is set to make a permanent move from Bayern Munich to fellow German side Union Berlin for a fee believed to be in the region of €1m (£857k).

Die Eisernen will then loan Dajaku to Sunderland for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

What were Leon Dajuku's stats last season?

Dajaku made two appearances for Bayern's senior team in the Bundesliga last season whilst he was also handed the chance to impress in the DFB-Pokal in the club's clash with 1.FC Duren.

Used predominantly by the German giants in their reserve side, the attacker scored three goals and provided one assist in 14 appearances in the 3.Liga.

Providing that he does indeed secure a move to Sunderland, it may take Dajaku some time to adapt to life in League One due to the fact that he has never played at this level before.

Are Sunderland expected to move anyone on later today?

Sunderland could be about to part ways with Will Grigg later today if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to BBC Radio Sheffield journalist Rob Staton, the forward is currently attracting interest from Rotherham United and Charlton Athletic.

Doncaster Rovers were touted as a potential suitor for the forward earlier this week but a move is now unlikely to occur.

