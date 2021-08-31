Wolves Transfer News: Deadline Day deal set to be reached with Championship club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers has revealed that Morgan Gibbs-White is set to depart the club on loan for the rest of the season.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving Gibbs-White?

The 21-year-old is reportedly on the verge of joining Championship club Sheffield United on a temporary basis.

It would be his second spell in quick succession in the second tier, after spending the second half of last season at Swansea.

Spiers wrote on Twitter: "Morgan Gibbs-White to Sheffield United on loan looks like going through. No option for the Blades to buy."

What are Gibbs-White's stats so far this season?

Gibbs-White has been limited to just two brief appearances off the bench in Wolves' Premier League games so far this season. The opening weeks of the campaign have suggested that he is merely a bit-part player at the club right now.

Therefore, Wolves appear to have decided to loan him out in order for the youngster to get some regular game time, rather than keeping him at Molineux to largely watch on from the sidelines.

1 of 15 Who did Wolves beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Sheffield United Manchester City Arsenal Newcastle United

Are Wolves looking to sign a replacement for Gibbs-White?

The Premier League outfit have been linked with a couple of midfielders on Deadline Day in the shape of Renato Sanches and Hamza Choudhury.

However, the Sanches deal is reportedly unlikely to go through, while Choudhury has also caught the eye of Newcastle, meaning that Wolves may not manage to find a replacement for Gibbs-White before tonight's deadline.

News Now - Sport News