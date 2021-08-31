Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Tuesday morning to reveal that 18-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is expected to become a Real Madrid player within the next few hours.

The French international has been a summer target for a number of Europe's top clubs, including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. It appears, though, that Los Blancos have won the race to his signature.

Tellingly, Romano also confirmed that Real boss Carlo Ancelotti sees the young star as very much part of his immediate plans this season - and has no intention of allowing him to go straight back out on loan.

Where will Eduardo Camavinga play for Real Madrid?

There can be no doubt that the 13-time European champions are well-stocked for midfield options in their squad. The issue that teenager Camavinga will help address is that some of the club's first-choice players in the centre of the park are approaching the final years of their careers.

Luka Modric is a magnificent talent, but will turn 36 in less than a fortnight. In a similar vein, Toni Kroos is not far away from his 32nd birthday. As much as both have been great servants at the Bernabeu, Real certainly have an eye on the future with their imminent capture of Camavinga.

Given that Ancelotti clearly intends to play the youngster this season, we've taken a look at how Real could line up once the Camavinga arrives.

Real Madrid's XI with Eduardo Camavinga

Despite losing club legend Sergio Ramos to PSG during the close season, Real look as if they will be in decent shape at the back once Ferland Mendy recovers from injury to slot in at left full-back.

Dani Carvajal takes on the role of right full-back, with Eder Militao and David Alaba on the heart of the defence. And, of course, many clubs around the world would love to call Thibaut Courtois their goalkeeper.

Advancing to the middle third of the pitch, this is where we consider where Camavinga might slot in for Los Blancos. The position of Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro can be in little doubt, leaving Real's new boy to battle it out with Kroos and Modric for a first-choice berth.

Real seem to view Camavinga as the heir-apparent to Modric, making it likely that the youngster will succeed the veteran at some point in the near future. Should Ancelotti be suitably encouraged by the start that Camavinga makes in the Spanish capital, then that transition may not take long at all.

Up top, Real fans would have hoped that their club might have completed a deal for Kylian Mbappe from PSG by this stage of the transfer window.

With no positive move forward on that front, it appears that talisman Karim Benzema is set flanked by Vinicius and Gareth Bale, with the out-of-favour Eden Hazard another option open to Ancelotti in the final third.

