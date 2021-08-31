Tottenham Transfer News: Fresh arrival has signed his Spurs contract

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Emerson Royal has signed a contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

What's the latest transfer news involving Emerson Royal?

News of Tottenham reaching a deal with Barcelona over the right-back emerged yesterday, while it was reported this morning that he'd taken a medical with the north London club.

Romano has provided the latest update on the incoming transfer deal, revealing that Royal has completed his medical and signed a contract with Spurs.

Taking to Twitter, Romano told his followers on Deadline Day: "Emerson Royal has signed his contract as new Tottenham player. He’s joining on permanent move for €25m after agreement reached with Barça - and medical completed too."

Will Mbappe end up at Real Madrid today?! Find out the latest Deadline Day news on The Football Terrace...

What could Tottenham's defence look like this season?

Royal won't be the only new defensive signing at Spurs this summer.

The Premier League side have also brought in Cristian Romero on loan from Atalanta, and having won the Best Defender award in Serie A last season, he seems likely to become a key component of the starting XI sooner or later.

With Royal now arriving, Spurs' defence for this season could line up as follows...



Lloris; Royal, Sanchez, Romero, Reguilon

Will Tottenham make any more signings on Deadline Day?

Never rule out Daniel Levy to pull off a late deal, but as things stand there isn't much speculation suggesting further arrivals.

Alex Crook informed talkSPORT (3.45pm update) that Tottenham are hopeful of potentially making more additions after Royal, but failed to mention any specific targets at this stage.

That suggests Royal could be the last in at Spurs this summer.

News Now - Sport News