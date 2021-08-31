Sheffield Wednesday Transfer News: Owls seal permanent deal for 28-year-old forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday have sealed a permanent deal for Zulte Waregem forward Saido Berahino.

What's the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer news?

As confirmed by the club's official website, Wednesday have managed to secure the services of Berahino.

The forward becomes the Owls' 14th signing of the summer transfer window.

Berahino previously featured at this level for Brentford in the 2011/12 campaign.

During his time with the Bees, the 28-year-old managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in eight appearances.

What were Saido Berahino's stats last season?

Berahino scored four goals in 24 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League last season whilst he also provided one assist.

After starting the campaign with Zulte Waregem, the forward sealed a temporary move to fellow Belgian side Charleroi where he continued to struggle for consistency.

During his time with Charleroi, Berahino only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.28.

When could Berahino make his league debut for Wednesday?

With Wednesday recently opting to postpone their clash with Sunderland, Berahino will have to wait until September 11th to make his league debut for his new club.

Set to face Plymouth Argyle, the Owls will be determined to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Morecambe in this particular fixture.

In order to give himself the best opportunity of featuring for Wednesday against the Pilgrims, Berahino will need to showcase his talent to manager Darren Moore in training.

