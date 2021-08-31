Destiny 2 Season 16: Release Date, Trailer, Latest News, Leaks and All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Season 16 of Destiny 2 is the next to arrive and we have provided all the latest updates around the upcoming season.

Season 15 has gone down amazingly with the gaming community. Players are loving the new content that developers Bungie have revealed in Season of the Lost.

A new season in Destiny 2 always brings about a lot of new content, including new armour, weapons, and game modes.

Hopefully we will find out a lot of news around the new season sooner rather than later as the community are wanting to find out what it will have to offer.

Here is everything you need to know about Destiny 2 Season 16:

Latest News

Over the last month, Bungie revealed some PvP updates which would be coming over the next couple of seasons. Some of these updates revealed some new content coming to season 16.

It was confirmed that two vaulted maps would be returning in season 16.

Release Date

Typically, a new season comes out every three months in Destiny 2. With Season 15, also known as Season of the Lost, released on August 24th, we will most likely have to wait until mid-October until we see season 16 released.

Leaks

For the time being there have been no real leaks around season 16, but there will definitely be some surfacing on social media in the coming weeks.

When they are revealed, we will provide you with all the latest updates right here.

Trailer

No trailer has been revealed yet by the developers, but we should expect to see one released in the build-up to the new season. When one is released, we will provide the video down below.

Hopefully Bungie delivers another great season for players of the game and the news we have heard so far is really exciting news for the Destiny 2 community. We should be treated to an abundance of great content.

