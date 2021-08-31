Wolves Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano drops major update after 'official proposal'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Wolves target Sven Botman will not be moving to the Premier League club on Deadline Day.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving Botman?

Botman has attracted interest from Wolves and Sevilla this summer, and Romano has confirmed that the former stepped up their pursuit of the defender in the past few days.

However, the transfer expert has now claimed that Botman will not be going to either club this summer, and will instead remain in Ligue 1 with Lille.

Taking to Twitter, Romano wrote: "Sven Botman is staying at Lille and no way for Sevilla [Koundé deal still totally blocked] and Wolves, after official proposal turned down three days ago."

What were Botman's stats last season?

At just 21 years of age, Botman already looks to be a fine prospect. Last season, he featured in 37 league games for Lille as they held off PSG in the Ligue 1 title race to claim their first championship in a decade.

The centre-back was a commanding presence at the back, winning 3.2 aerial duels per game (via WhoScored). None of his teammates were able to match this figure.

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Wolves won? 0 5 4 3

Any alternative targets to Botman?

Wolves have also been linked with another Ligue 1 defender, Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car.

It has been reported that the Midlands-based club made an offer for the Croatian international recently, but they have not matched Marseille's valuation of the player yet, and time seems to be running out for them to potentially up their offer.

Deadline Day LIVE: Follow all the latest gossip, news and confirmed deals here

News Now - Sport News