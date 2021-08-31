Portsmouth Transfer News: Pompey still in the hunt to seal deal for Championship ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Portsmouth are still looking to strike an agreement with Millwall over a loan move for defender Mahlon Romeo, according to The News.

What's the latest transfer news involving Portsmouth?

Despite the fact that Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has already made a plethora of signings this summer, he is still looking to bolster his squad by swooping for Romeo.

After being linked with a move for the Championship defender earlier this month, Pompey are currently trying to convince Millwall to part ways with the 25-year-old.

It is understood that Romeo is believed to be keen on sealing a switch to Fratton Park.

What were Mahlon Romeo's stats last season?

Romeo featured regularly for Millwall during the previous campaign as his side clinched an 11th place finish in the Championship standings.

As well as making 35 appearances in the second-tier for the Lions, the right-back also lined up for the club in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Romeo ranked in the top-five at The Den in terms of tackles made per game (1.7) last season as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.67 in the Championship.

Will Portsmouth be offloading any players this evening?

Portsmouth could potentially be about to wave goodbye to Ellis Harrison this evening if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Hampshire Live, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday are both in talks with the forward.

It remains to be seen whether Harrison leaves on a temporary basis or on a permanent deal as it is understood that both options are being discussed.

