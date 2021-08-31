Arsenal Transfer News: Sky Sports journalist reveals when new signing will arrive

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Imminent Arsenal signing Takehiro Tomiyasu won't arrive in London for some time yet, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

What's the latest transfer news involving Takehiro Tomiyasu?

Arsenal look set to seal a deal for Tomiyasu on Deadline Day, with The Athletic reporting that the defender is taking a medical in Bologna ahead of a move to the Emirates.

It's claimed the deal will be worth £16m plus add-ons and Tomiyasu will be signing a four-year contract.

While Arsenal will need to reach an agreement with Bologna before 11pm tonight, however, it appears the 22-year-old won't actually arrive in north London for over a week.

What has Kaveh Solhekol said about Tomiyasu's Arsenal move?

Solhekol has revealed that Tomiyasu will fly out to London on September 8th, once he has undergone international duty with Japan.

The 23-cap defender is currently on his way to Qatar to face Oman and China.

Taking to Twitter on Deadline Day, Solhekol said: "Takehiro Tomiyasu to Arsenal contracts exchanged. Four-year deal. Player is flying to Qatar for Japan games v Oman and China. He will fly to London on 8 Sep."

What were Tomiyasu's stats last season?

Tomiyasu featured regularly for Bologna in Serie A last season, making 31 appearances.

In those outings the versatile defender demonstrated his aerial prowess, winning 2.9 aerial duels per match.

Tomiyasu also ranked fifth throughout Bologna's squad for successful long passes per game with an average of 3, and was second for average overall passes per game at 48.7.

He further ranked joint-second for tackles and third for interceptions.

