Battlefield Mobile: What is the release date?

Battlefield will be joining the mobile gaming world and huge excitement is generating on the back of the announcement.

DICE will be taking the experience from the controller to your fingertips, as the developers look to further immerse you deep into the rough and rugged battlegrounds across the globe.

Some have said that this is has been a long time coming, considering the advancements that Call of Duty and PUBG have made in this sector of the market, with Valorant soon to join them.

While the competition will be fierce, DICE, along with the help of EA, have built a huge franchise over the years which has seen themselves accumulate a vast fanbase, with players keen to get their hands around a mobile version of the series.

Whether this will correlate with some of the main games over the years, or even Battlefield 2042, remains to be seen. But whatever happens, millions will be excited about its release.

Battlefield Mobile Release Date

At this time, no precise date regarding Battlefield Mobile's launch has been disclosed to the public. However, we do know that it will be at some point during 2022. So those that may have been hoping to play the all-new game this year, will be disappointed.

With the convenience of handheld gaming on offer to Battlefield fans, we are expecting this game to be a huge hit and one that will certainly go toe-to-toe with its well-known rivals.

But fear not! We will update this article as soon as more information emerges in the coming weeks and months - so stay tuned!

