Fortnite Update 17.60: Release Date, UK Time, Patch Notes, Map Changes And Everything You Need To Know

Fortnite update 17.60 is arriving soon and we have all the information you need to know ahead of release.

The fact that developers Epic Games update the game so regularly emphasises how much they care about Fortnite and this has made it one of the best battle royale games around.

The next update should bring a lot of changes as the release of chapter 2 season 8 gets closer and closer.

Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Update 17.60:

Release Date

With the last update released on August 31st, we still have a bit of time to wait until 17.60 drops in Fortnite. Typically, an update comes out every couple of weeks so we do not have too long to wait and it should come out around the 10th-14th of September.

UK Time

The time varies depending on what country or continent you're in. For those in the UK, they can expect the update to come out and be available to download from 9AM on the day of release.

Patch Notes

The patch notes only come out close to the release of the new season, so for now they have not been revealed.

Typically we see a lot of issues fixed during these updates.

Developers Epic Games always reveal the patch notes via social media and when they post them we will provide all the information right here.

Map Changes

We typically see some map changes when a new update comes along and they are sometimes minor ones and sometimes major ones.

We will find out these map changes closer to the release of 17.60. When we find out these changes we will provide all the information right here.

This new update will hopefully fix some issues and bring about some nice changes to keep players engaged as we wait for chapter 2 season 8.

