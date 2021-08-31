West Ham Transfer News: Deal agreed with European club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are set to complete the loan signing of Spartak Moscow's Alex Kral, according to the Russian club's managing director Evgeny Melezhikov.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kral?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, it was reported earlier today that West Ham are keen on signing the Czech midfielder on loan.

Now, Melezhikov has confirmed that a deal has been agreed, and Kral will be joining David Moyes' side before tonight's transfer deadline.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has tweeted: "Confirmed. West Ham signing Czech midfielder Alex Kral on loan with obligation to buy. Spartak chief Evgeny Melezhikov confirms final paperwork now being completed: 'Kral is leaving. We had different options for him (Atalanta). We've agreed on all terms with West Ham.'"

Would Kral go straight into West Ham's starting line-up?

Kral will have the unenviable task of trying to displace Declan Rice or Tomas Soucek if he wants to become a regular starter for West Ham. With this in mind, he may have to wait patiently for his chance to impress.

He is an international teammate of Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, though, so this could help him settle in quickly and prove his worth from the outset of his stay in the capital.

When could Kral make his debut?

If he is ready to go straight into the squad after the international break, Kral could make his debut for the Irons on September 11 when the team travel to play Southampton at St Mary's.

He could then get his maiden bow in front of the club's home fans the following weekend as the Hammers will be hosting Manchester United.

