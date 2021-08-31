Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially a Manchester United player.

After a 12-year absence, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is back at Old Trafford and fans are understandably very excited about his return.

As well as being a club legend, Ronaldo is still one of the finest footballers on the planet and could be the man to lead United to a first Premier League title in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

That, of course, won't be easy and even the addition of a serial winner like the Portuguese superstar might not be enough for the Red Devils to finish above either Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea.

But one thing is for sure; Ronaldo will give it his best shot.

The 36-year-old is arguably the greatest out-and-out goalscorer the sport has ever seen and with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba behind him, he'll almost certainly continue rippling the back of the net with frightening regularity.

And on top of that, Ronaldo will also bring his catalogue of tricks and flicks to stadiums across the English top-flight.

Sure, he's not quite the electric dribbler he used to be in his first United spell, but the man is still more than capable of producing moments of magical skill.

A move we'd love to see him recreate is the cocky one that silenced Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge prior to a game.

During his warmup at the west London club's stadium, Ronaldo tried and failed to execute a skill move, which unsurprisingly went down rather well with the home crowd.

But in typical fashion, the Portuguese had the last laugh. He ran over, collected the ball and then performed the cockiest skill move imaginable.

Video: Ronaldo silences Chelsea fans

That shot of Ronaldo holding the ball between his knees while he stares at the Chelsea fans is still as iconic as ever.

Imagine the scenes if we see something similar when he returns to Stamford Bridge in a United shirt on November 27th...

Ronaldo will likely make his second debut for the Red Devils after the international break in the team's home league fixture against Newcastle United.

Whether you're a United fan or not, there's no denying that his return will be one of the biggest moments in Premier League history.

