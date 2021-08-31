QPR Transfer News: Hoops teenager linked with exit as League One sides eye late raid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Queens Park Rangers forward Charlie Kelman is currently attracting interest from AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham who are both looking to seal a late move for the 19-year-old, according to West London Sport.

What's the latest transfer news involving Queens Park Rangers?

Having already waved goodbye to a host of players, QPR manager Mark Warburton will now need to make a decision regarding the future of Kelman.

It is understood that Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon are both interested in signing the forward on a temporary deal.

QPR are set to make a call on which club they believe will suit Kelman's style of play as they look to aide his development by giving him the opportunity to play regular first-team football in the third-tier of English football.

How has Kelman fared for the Hoops this season?

Kelman has made three appearances for QPR in all competitions this season.

The forward helped the Hoops book their place in the third round of the League Cup earlier this month by featuring in their victories over Leyton Orient and Oxford United.

During the club's 2-0 triumph over the U's, Kelman completed 75% of his passes as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.75.

Are Queens Park Rangers looking to sign any players this evening?

QPR are currently looking to seal a last-gasp move for Andre Gray.

A report from The Athletic yesterday revealed that the forward was set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed loan move from Watford.

Gray managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in the Championship for the Hornets last season.

