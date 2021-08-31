Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury's dad John would love to see his son fight Anthony Joshua before the end of the year - because Deontay Wilder 'has got nothing to offer him at all'.

Fury and Joshua were set to meet in their undisputed title fight as the heavyweight rivals looked to settle their long-running feud but the fight fell apart after an arbitrator ruled in favour of Wilder that he was due as per his contract an automatic rematch with Fury by September 5.

Fury stopped Wilder in round seven of their rematch in February 2020, become the first man to beat him in his professional career in the process.

When asked if the outcome will be any different to the second fight, Fury told GIVEMESPORT: "If he does everything right? Yes.

"He's been inactive, but so has Wilder, they've both done nothing for two years.

"But I see Tyson with a mindset he's got today, knocking him out within four rounds.

"I mean, KO'ing him this time properly, getting the job done where there is no arguments at all, flat out on his back.

"And then when that's happened out the way, few weeks' rest, onto Joshua."

Fury also revealed he would like his son to fight again before the end of the year after the trilogy bout in Las Vegas.

"He's trying to get Joshua in December," Fury said. "We're going for that fight this year.

"Because we see Wilder as no threat at all once he's done the camp right.

"If he's done everything right to the letter, Wilder ain't a problem, he's got his number, beat him twice, beat him like a ragdoll, beat him to a pulp last time.

"Wilder has got nothing to offer him at all, only that big punch.

"And believe me, what I'm seeing in the new trainer, we know a lot about him as well, so we've got no fear at all."

According to Fury, Tyson is only interested in becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, once he has dealt with Wilder.

"We're going to be on that road," he added. "Because that's what I wanted right from the word off and it's what Tyson wanted.

"But this Wilder thing, it's arisen, you know, we've had to deal with it through the politics of boxing.

"But listen, he will deal with Wilder, no problem at all.

"I know he's got a puncher's chance, that's all he has got, and wild things happen in boxing, we know that, but it's AJ we want, and it's AJ he's going to look at.

"But he's concentrating on Wilder first. AJ won't even play a part in his mind at the moment because he's thinking about Wilder and Wilder is a dangerous guy.

"But yeah, get him out the way, AJ here we come!"

