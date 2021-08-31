Burnley Transfer News: Clarets table offer for Juventus star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Burnley have been offered the chance to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

What's the latest transfer news involving McKennie?

Solhekol has claimed that Burnley are in talks with the Italian giants, and have proposed taking the 23-year-old on loan.

However, he expects Juventus to turn down this offer, suggesting that the club would only be interested in selling McKennie permanently.

Solhekol wrote on Twitter: "Burnley have been offered chance to sign Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie. One source has told us they are in talks and have made offer to take him on loan. Don’t think Juventus will let him go out on loan."

What are McKennie's stats so far this season?

McKennie has not enjoyed the best of starts to the 2021/22 season. He was unavailable for his side's opening league match as he served a suspension that was carried over from the end of last term.

The 24-cap international was given the chance to show what he could do this past weekend, though, as he was handed a starting berth for Juventus' home game against Empoli.

Unfortunately for him, he failed to make the most of this opportunity. McKennie was replaced at the interval, with Juventus going on to suffer a shock 1-0 defeat.

How likely is a deal before the deadline?

Right now, it seems that Burnley have their work cut out to get this deal across the line in time. According to reports, they have only offered to sign McKennie on loan at this stage, and it appears that Juventus aren't keen on accepting that proposal.

Unless Burnley change their stance and try to sign the American on a permanent basis, it seems likely that they will miss out on landing McKennie.

