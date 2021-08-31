Chelsea Transfer News: Blues 'hopeful' of landing big-name Deadline Day arrival

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea are "cautiously hopeful" of landing a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez before tonight's 11pm deadline, according to journalist Matt Law.

What's the latest transfer news involving Saul Niguez?

It was reported by Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol on Tuesday afternoon that the Spain international's agents were working hard to seal a late move to Stamford Bridge.

And it seems their efforts have been reciprocated, with The Telegraph's Law claiming Chelsea are hopeful they can indeed get a loan deal for the Atletico midfielder over the line.

Law told his followers on Twitter: "Chelsea now cautiously hopeful of completing the loan signing of Saul with an option to buy him at the end of the season. Some serious hard work has gone on to get this one moving again today."

Will Mbappe end up at Real Madrid today?! Find out the latest Deadline Day news on The Football Terrace...

Why are Chelsea trying to sign Saul?

There are very few gaps in Chelsea's squad as things stand, having added a top-class striker in Romelu Lukaku to the team that clinched last season's Champions League title.

However, they do look a little light on options in central midfield, especially with N'Golo Kante suffering his fair share of injury problems over the last few seasons.

Beyond the Frenchman, Thomas Tuchel has Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho to call upon, before having to rely on the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley who were both loaned out last season.

Saul would offer another option with proven pedigree at the highest level.

1 of 12 Did Timo Werner score on his Premier League debut for Chelsea? Yes No

What is Saul's pedigree?

Make no mistake, Saul is an elite player. During his time at Atletico, he's won the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League twice - while reaching the Champions League final in 2015/16.

He's known to have played in various different midfield roles throughout his career and even in defence, so he should be a useful tactical asset for Tuchel.

News Now - Sport News