Deathloop: What will the Deluxe Edition include?

Deathloop is one of the most intriguing new releases of 2021 as the developers aim to bring an all-new story angle to the table.

Arkane Studios was supposed to be released alongside the PlayStation 5 last year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this was delayed, similar to how several big-name titles have suffered the same fate.

The upcoming action-adventure first-person shooter takes place on the island of Blackreef and through the eyes of Colt, who is effectively stuck in a time loop where a huge party is taking place.

Not even death will help him escape this transition, hence the name, with rival assassin Julianna making sure that he remains in this neverending cycle for eternity.

Why this is the case, nobody knows. But the unique plot is attracting a lot of interest across the gaming community. With this in mind, Deathloop will be sold with multiple versions.

Deathloop Deluxe Edition

While there is a standard edition that you can acclaim if you wish, the Deluxe Edition could tempt you, especially with the additional pre-order bonus that you will receive on top of some of the in-game goodies.

According to Bethesda, Deathloop Deluxe Edition will come with:

PRE-ORDER BONUS:

Unique Weapon: Royal Protector Machete (PS5 Exclusive)

Unique Character Skin: "Storm Rider" Colt

One Trinket (equippable buff)

DELUXE EDITION CONTENT

Base Game

Unique Weapon: Transtar Trencher (PS5 Exclusive)

Unique Weapon: Eat The Rich Tribunal

Unique Weapon: .44 Karat Fourpounder

Character Skin: "Party Crasher" Colt

Character Skin: "Sharp Shooter" Julianna

Original Game Soundtrack Selections

Two Trinkets (equippable buffs)

You can also pre-order Deathloop Deluxe Edition through PlayStation's official website here.

Deathloop will be released on 14th September 2021 for PlayStation 5 (12-month timed exclusive) and PC.

