Southampton Transfer News: Permanent deal agreed with Championship side

Southampton forward Michael Obafemi is set to join Championship club Swansea, according to The Athletic's Stuart James.

What's the latest transfer news involving Obafemi?

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, James revealed that Obafemi was due to move to the Liberty Stadium earlier this year, only for an injury to cause the deal to fall through.

However, he has now confirmed that Obafemi is currently having his medical with the Swans ahead of completing his Deadline Day switch to the Welsh side.

James wrote: "Swansea are on the verge of signing Michael Obafemi from Southampton in a permanent deal. Obafemi was due to join Swansea on loan in January but the move fell through because of injury. Striker currently undergoing a medical."

What is Obafemi's record at Southampton?

The 5 foot 7 attacker has struggled to establish himself in the Saints' first-team since coming through the club's academy.

Obafemi has made just 39 appearances for the South Coast team in all competitions, registering five goals and four assists in these games.

Could Southampton sell anyone else before the deadline?

It seems that Obafemi may not be the only player to depart Southampton on Deadline Day. The club have already sold a couple of high-profile players during the current transfer window, with Danny Ings joining Aston Villa and Jannik Vestergaard leaving for Leicester.

Now, Yann Valery has linked with a loan move to Olympiacos, and he could exit the club in the coming hours along with Obafemi.

