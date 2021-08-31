Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano says Blues have reached agreement with top club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Saul Niguez?

It was recently reported that Chelsea were cautiously hopeful of agreeing a late deal for the Spain international.

And Romano is now claiming the Blues have indeed done just that.

Taking to Twitter, the transfer journalist told his followers: "Saúl to Chelsea, HERE WE GO! Agreement reached for €5m loan from Atletico Madrid. Personal terms agreed. Saúl will be in London soon to sign the contract."

What are Saul's stats for Atletico Madrid?

Saul has made 340 appearances for Atletico, providing 43 goals and 21 assists.

But it's the importance of some of his goals that remains the most significant factor.

Saul has netted vital goals for Atletico against Bayern and Real Madrid in Champions League semi-finals, while also scoring versus the latter club again in the European Super Cup.

The 26-year-old has a knack for scoring on the biggest stage and that will be a huge asset to a Chelsea side looking to clinch silverware this season.

Any more signings at Chelsea?

It's no secret that Chelsea are keen on signing Sevilla's Jules Kounde, however any deal will seemingly require them to meet his €80m (£68.7m) release clause.

The Blues are already pretty well stocked in the defensive positions, so it seems unlikely they'll be activating the France international's buyout fee before tonight's deadline.

