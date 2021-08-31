Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eduardo Camavinga's €40 million move from Rennes to Real Madrid is now official.

The 18-year-old sensation has penned a six-year deal with the Spanish side and it's a signing that could prove to be a masterstroke in the years to come.

Camavinga is viewed as one of the brightest prospects in world football and that's why Real Madrid see him as the long-term successor to Luka Modric.

The teenage midfielder has already been capped three times by France's senior side and produced several masterclasses in Ligue 1 action.

There's one performance in particular from his days in the French top-flight that stands head and shoulders above the rest.

Back in 2019, a 16-year-old Camavinga started in a home match for Rennes versus Paris Saint-Germain and he performed to a ridiculously high standard.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Rennes won the match 2-1 and it was Camavinga who grabbed the assist for Romain del Castillo's winning goal in the 48th-minute of proceedings.

That goal contribution was just the icing on the cake, though.

No Rennes player had more touches of the ball than Camavinga in the game and he also recorded a 98% passing accuracy.

Unsurprisingly, his individual highlights v PSG went viral back in 2019 and now that he's completed a move to Real Madrid, it seems only fair to revisit them.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at footage of a 16-year-old Camavinga looking like a seasoned veteran up against some of the best players in the world.

Video: Camavinga's masterclass vs PSG

Deadline Day LIVE: Follow all the latest gossip, news and confirmed deal here

Is that the greatest performance by a 16-year-old footballer this century? It's certainly up there, that's for sure.

The sky really is the limit for Camavinga and he'll no doubt have a key role to play in Real Madrid's first-team during the 2021/22 season.

It'll take a very special player to replace Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu and the Frenchman might just be the man capable of doing it.

No pressure, Eduardo...

1 of 20 In the 246 competitive meetings, which side has won the most? Real Madrid Barcelona They're tied

News Now - Sport News