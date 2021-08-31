Wolves Transfer News: David Ornstein reveals Molineux side are 'working on a deal'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to David Ornstein, Wolves are working on a deal to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

What's the latest transfer news involving Boubacar Kamara?

Arsenal were linked with the 21-year-old earlier in the transfer window but it now appears Wolves are closing in on a deal to land Kamara before the deadline.

Ornstein has reported on The Athletic that the Molineux side are working on an agreement with Marseille, while he also provided a tweet adding further detail.

Taking to Twitter, Ornstein confirmed that Wolves will be pursuing a full transfer rather than a loan deal.

He said on Tuesday evening: "Wolves are working on a deal to sign highly-rated Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Would be permanent as 21yo has only a year to left terms. #WWFC have also made bid for an unnamed striker prior to tonight’s deadline."

Will Mbappe end up at Real Madrid today?! Find out the latest Deadline Day news on The Football Terrace...

What would Kamara add to Wolves' squad?

Kamara's greatest asset is probably his versatility. He's made 62 appearances in defensive midfield for Marseille, but also a further 51 at centre-half - as well as six outings as a full-back.

That gives Bruno Lage a lot to play with in terms of how to utilise Kamara, and with Wolves yet to win this season it's clear the Molineux boss is still trying to find the right formula.

The Frenchman could be the perfect signing to plug any holes in the side as Lage works out how exactly to best set up his starting XI.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Adama Traore wear for Wolves? 37 23 21 32

Could Wolves sign anyone else?

Ornstein adds that Wolves have made a bit for an unnamed striker, so more news on that front could emerge in the coming hours.

They're most likely to be a backup to Raul Jimenez who remains the obvious first choice up front.

News Now - Sport News