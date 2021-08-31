Wolves Transfer News: Late move made for Championship attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are making a late move for Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore, according to journalist John Percy.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kieffer Moore?

Wolves were linked with a seven-figure bid for Moore earlier this month and it seems the club are now accelerating their interest.

Indeed, after David Ornstein reported in The Athletic that the Molineux side had made a bid for an unnamed striker, Percy followed up immediately by seemingly naming Moore as the man in question.

The Telegraph journalist told his followers on Deadline Day: "#Wolves are making a late move for #CardiffCity striker Kieffer Moore. Talks ongoing over a deal for the Wales international before the deadline."

Will Mbappe end up at Real Madrid today?! Find out the latest Deadline Day news on The Football Terrace...

Why are Wolves targeting Moore?

As things stand, Wolves lack any adequate backup to star striker Raul Jimenez, whose absence last season highlighted the desperate need for more striking additions to the squad.

That issue is yet to be addressed this summer but it appears a solution could finally arrive on Deadline Day in the form of Moore.

The 6 foot 5 frontman has a decent scoring record in the Championship and has also represented Wales on 21 occasions.

1 of 15 Who did Wolves sign Daniel Podence from? Olympiacos Porto Benfica Sporting Lisbon

What were Moore's stats last season?

Moore enjoyed a fantastic 2020/21 campaign at Cardiff City.

Last term he scored 20 goals in the Championship, following a return of 10 goals in the campaign previous.

Perhaps more significant is the fact Moore won an incredible 10.5 aerial duels per match in the second tier last term - highlighting the heading prowess he'd bring to Molineux.

News Now - Sport News