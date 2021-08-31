Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Tuesday, Manchester United officially announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

The Portuguese superstar has penned a two-year contract with the Red Devils and there's also an option to extend his stay at Old Trafford for another year.

United will have to fork out around £13.50 million for Ronaldo and according to The Times, the English club will be able to pay that amount off over the course of five seasons.

On the face of it, that's a pretty incredible deal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, especially when you factor in that the Portuguese is still one of the very best and fittest players in world football.

In the eyes of many, the signing of Ronaldo will be viewed as a 'bargain' and it's easy to understand why.

However, the former Real Madrid man's return to Old Trafford is unprecedented from a financial perspective for one key reason.

That's because it is the first time in football history that a team has acquired a footballer aged 36 or older for a fee of £6 million or more.

Below, we've provided the 20 most expensive transfers featuring players in that age bracket on Transfermarkt and a few surprise names crop up.

Let's begin...

Kalvin Phillips to Man United? | Football Terrace

20. Pepe Reina to Aston Villa (2019/20) - £360,000 (loan fee)

19. Essam El Hadary to Ismaily SC (2009/10) - £432,000

18. Gary McAllister to Coventry City (2002/03) - £450,000

17. Essam El Hadary to Al Merreikh Omdurman (2010/11) - £450,000

16. Timmy Simons to Club Brugge (2013/14) - £450,000

15. Morgan De Sanctis to AS Roma (2013/14) - £450,000

14. Roberto Soldado to Levante (2021/22) - £450,000

13. Peter Beardsley to Bolton Wanderers (1997/98) - £450,000

12. Marko Simeunovic to AEL Limassol (2005/06) - £630,000

11. Nigel Martyn to Everton (2003/04) - £720,000

10. Gregory Coupte to Paris Saint-Germain (2009/10) - £720,000

9. Steve Bould to Sunderland (1999/00) - £720,000

8. Marko Simeunovic to NK Interblock Ljubljana (2006/07) - £810,000

7. Rivaldo to Bunyodkor Tashkent (2008/09) - £900,000

6. Gareth Barry to West Brom (2017/18) - £990,000

5. David James to Portsmouth (2006/07) - £1.53 million

4. Naldo to AS Monaco (2018/19) - £1.80 million

3. Brad Friedel to Aston Villa (2008/09) - £2.25 million

2. Jacques Songo'o to Metz (2001/02) - £5.85 million

1. Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United (2021/22) - £13.50 million

ENTER GIVEAWAY

So there you have it, Ronaldo has broken a record that incredibly stood for as long as 20 years!

The Portuguese and Songo'o are millions of pounds clear of the rest, which is slightly surprising given how crazy the transfer market has become in recent years.

Ronaldo's record is now one we expect to remain intact for a long, long time...

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News