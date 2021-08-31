Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Vergil Ortiz Jr expects to face Conor Benn in the future - because he considers himself to be a chip off the old block in the mould of Micky Ward and Arturo Gatti.

The American challenger will be watching with keen interest when Benn battles Adrián Granados on the undercard of Josh Warrington's rematch with Mauricio Lara on Saturday night.

Benn (18-0, 12 KOs), 24, of Greenwich, London, is quickly becoming a firm fan favourite due to his all-action style and never-say-die attitude, as one should come to expect from the son of British boxing legend, Nigel Benn.

It's something that Ortiz Jr. also sees in himself, having begun his career at a young age when he was introduced to the sport by his father Vergil Ortiz Sr.

"I just want people to know that, you know, everyone wants to fight for money, but I'm fighting for something so much more than that," Ortiz told GIVEMESPORT.

"There's two types of fighters, there's the prize fighters, they want the money and all that stuff, but then there's the fighters that fight for legacy.

"I mean, of course you want the money, but I just want people to know that I'm not scared of anyone, I'll never back down from a fight, you know, just a little bit of everything.

"I just want to be that complete fighter, like a true fighter, like a true warrior, you know, like how people look at Arturo Gatti, Micky Ward and Salvador Sánchez, all those fighters.

"The fighters that you can't tarnish their name, like you can only say respectable things about them, that's how I want to be remembered."

Asked if the bout could happen in the future, Ortiz Jr added: "Hey man, it could, you know, if our roads cross and only one of us can make it, then of course."

Ortiz Jr (18-0, 18 KOs), 23, of Grand Prairie, Texas, is currently undefeated and has won every fight by way of knockout following an eighth-round knockout of Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

He also credits his world-class team around him such as Ortiz Sr and Robert Garcia, who also trains the likes of Chris Algieri, Nonito Donaire and Mikey Garcia at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Riverside, California, with helping to shape him into the fighter that he is today

"We learn off of each other, we feed off each other's energies, you know, it's crazy to have that much talent around you," he added.

"I was initially supposed to start out with Robert as a pro, but that ended up not happening, and then we just kind of went back to Robert and I haven't left since."

