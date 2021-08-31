Wolves Transfer News: Molineux club set to "go back in" for towering attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has confirmed that Wolves have had an offer for Kieffer Moore rejected by Cardiff City.

What's the latest transfer news involving Moore?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, it was reported earlier this evening that Wolves have made a late push to sign Moore before tonight's deadline.

Ornstein has revealed that this is true, but has now provided an update on Cardiff's response, and whether Wolves will make another bid for the attacker.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "The striker bid was for Kieffer Moore of Cardiff, but Cardiff City have rejected the offer as they seek higher price. Wolves likely to go back in and try to find a middle ground, but no guarantee this will be done."

How has Moore performed so far this season?

Having been eased back into action after his exploits at Euro 2020, Moore has started to make his mark in recent weeks in the Championship.

The 6 foot 5 striker has scored one goal and delivered an assist in his five league appearances this term to help Cardiff into the top half of the division.

Will Wolves sign anyone else before the deadline?

There's a distinct possibility that they will.

It could be a busy final few hours this evening for the Midlands-based club as they are trying to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, who is out of contract next summer.

