Liverpool Transfer News: Talks ongoing over late deal for 24-year-old attacker

Liverpool are in talks with two unnamed Championship clubs regarding a loan deal for winger Sheyi Ojo, according to journalist Neil Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sheyi Ojo?

Ojo has spent much of his Liverpool career out on loan and it appears he's set for another temporary move before tonight's transfer deadline.

According to Jones, Liverpool are currently in talks with two clubs from the second tier regarding a loan deal for the 24-year-old.

Taking to Twitter on Deadline Day, the Goal journalist said: "Liverpool in talks with two (as yet unnamed) Championship clubs over a loan for Sheyi Ojo."

What are Ojo's stats for Liverpool?

Ojo has only ever made 13 appearances for Liverpool, albeit producing a decent return of one goal and four assists.

Instead, the attacker has been farmed out for much of his time at Anfield, representing the likes of Wigan, Wolves, Fulham, Rangers and Cardiff City.



He bagged five goals and seven assists for the latter club last season, which is perhaps why two Championship sides are now interested in his services for the current campaign.

Does Ojo have a future on Merseyside?

It sadly seems unlikely. Once a regular for England at youth level, Ojo is now 24 and is still yet to really establish himself on Merseyside.

The one-time MK Dons prodigy has never quite uprooted trees on loan either, with 12 goal involvements representing his best return from any of his loan spells.

Ojo's contract is due to expire in two years, suggesting Liverpool will eventually cash in on him next summer before his deal enters its final twelve months.

