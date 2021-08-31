Everton Transfer News: David Ornstein clarifies future of Arsenal star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton target Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to stay at Arsenal, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

What's the latest transfer news involving Maitland-Niles?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, it was reported yesterday that Everton wanted to bring Maitland-Niles to Goodison Park on a loan deal, and the player was believed to be keen on the move himself.

However, the 24-year-old has now held talks with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and has been assured that he remains part of the club's plans this season. As a result, he is expected to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

What were Maitland-Niles' stats last season?

Maitland-Niles, who is valued at £14.4m by Transfermarkt, spent the first part of last season at Arsenal but was restricted to just 11 appearances in the league.

This led to him going out on loan to West Brom in January, where he played a further 15 top-flight matches. He was unable to keep the Baggies in the Premier League, though.

Could Everton sign anyone else before the deadline?

Everton may have missed out on Maitland-Niles but they still could get a couple of new players through the door before this evening's deadline.

The Toffees have been linked with Salomon Rondon and Sean Longstaff. Rafael Benitez has worked with the pair before at Newcastle, and appears to fancy his chances of getting the best out of them once more on Merseyside.

