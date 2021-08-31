Everton Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano certain over potential Toffees deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Porto midfielder Luis Diaz will not be joining Everton on Deadline Day.

What's the latest transfer news involving Diaz?

Diaz has been linked with a move to Goodison Park in recent days, with it being reported last week that James Rodriguez could be involved in a swap deal with him.

However, Romano has confirmed that the deal will not be happening.

Romano wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening: "Negotiations between Everton and Porto for Luis Diaz have definitely collapsed. No agreement and no way to find a solution in the next hours."

What were Diaz's stats last season?

The 24-year-old was a regular in Porto's side last term, making 30 appearances as they finished the season in second place behind Sporting Lisbon.

Diaz registered six goals and five assists in the top-flight, leading to him being called into Colombia's squad for the Copa America this summer.

He went on to shine at that tournament, netting four goals in five matches before his side were knocked out in the semi-finals by Argentina.

Have Everton missed out on other targets on Deadline Day?

They have indeed.

Everton were linked with a loan move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but the versatile England international is now set to stay at Arsenal after holding clear-the-air talks with Mikel Arteta.

