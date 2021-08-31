Man United Transfer News: Big update emerges ahead of 11pm deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United feel their summer transfer window is over, according to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell.

What's the latest transfer news involving Manchester United?

There hasn't been any major news on the inward front for the Red Devils on Deadline Day, although Dan James did complete a move to Leeds United.

And it now seems that the Old Trafford side may be done and dusted in the summer transfer window, with Laurie Whitwell reporting United feel their business is done.

Taking to Twitter, Whitwell told his followers on Tuesday evening: "#MUFC anticipate summer transfer window is over. No more ins or outs."

How has United's transfer window gone?

The Red Devils can be largely pleased with their transfer window.

They've made three high-profile additions in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho who all instantly improve the quality of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI.

And if Whitwell's update proves to be true, United have also managed to hold onto another major name in Paul Pogba, who had been linked with PSG earlier in the transfer window.

However, they arguably haven't addressed every need facing the squad.

Where have United fallen short?

There's one area of the team where United still lack true star quality and that's defensive midfield.

Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic don't quite offer the same pedigree as United's three additions this summer, or for that matter the likes of Harry Maguire, David De Gea, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Pogba.

United have been linked with West Ham's Declan Rice this summer but no move has materialised.

