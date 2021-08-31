West Ham Transfer News: Irons close to completing late attacker deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham forward Xande Silva is on the brink of joining Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal, as reported by The Telegraph's John Percy.

What's the latest transfer news involving Silva?

Percy has taken to Twitter to reveal that West Ham are close to selling Silva to the Championship club heading into the final hours of the transfer window.

He wrote: "Nottingham Forest are close to signing West Ham's Xande Silva, who is set to join on a permanent deal. Silva can play as a forward or winger."

What is Silva's record at West Ham?

Silva has only featured for West Ham's first-team on two occasions, with just one of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

He has shown his class for the youth team, though. In 13 matches for West Ham Under-23s, he has scored 10 goals and provided two assists, highlighting how the 24-year-old is undoubtedly talented.

What other business have West Ham done on Deadline Day?

Silva looks set to depart West Ham tonight but the Irons have arguably made more headlines today for the players that they have brought into the club.

They have added Nikola Vlasic to their ranks, with the 23-year-old signing on a five-year deal, while midfielder Alex Kral has joined from Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan.

It has certainly been a busy final day of the transfer window at the London Stadium.

