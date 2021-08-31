Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano drops definitive update on £68.7m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea will not be signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jules Kounde?

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Kounde throughout the summer and Kurt Zouma's departure to West Ham was tipped to accelerate the Frenchman's move to west London.

However, it was reported earlier today that Sevilla had snubbed the Blues' offer for the young defender and remained adamant that any interested suitor would need to pay Kounde's €80m (£68.7m) release clause.

Deadline Day has resembled a waiting game to see if Chelsea could find an agreement. However, with the 11pm cut-off now in sight, Romano claims the European champions won't be pursuing a move for Kounde.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kounde?

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Romano claimed that Chelsea's pursuit of the 22-year-old is now well and truly off.

The transfer journalist informed his followers: "Jules Koundé deal between Chelsea and Sevilla is now OFF. No agreement, no intention to negotiate and no clause matches."

Will Chelsea rue missing out on Kounde?

Kounde never seemed like a signing for the here and now, and instead an investment for the years to come.

As things stand, Thomas Tuchel already has a number of options at centre-half: Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and emerging youngster Trevor Chalobah.

The Blues are by no means short in that position, but do face some expiring contracts with just twelve months remaining on Azpilicueta and Silva's deals.

It would have been excellent long-term planning for Chelsea to bring in Kounde now, but it won't drastically affect the strength of their squad in the short term.

