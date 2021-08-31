Liverpool Transfer News: Agreement reached with 6 foot 3 talent on Deadline Day

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has signed a new contract at Anfield, as confirmed by the club's official website.

What's the latest news involving Nathaniel Phillips?

There isn't much sign of any new arrivals at Liverpool on Deadline Day, but the former Premier League champions have moved to secure the future of one of their current players.

Liverpool have agreed a new contract with defender Phillips, who has signed a long-term deal as per the Reds' official website.

Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle has added further detail, saying he'll now be on the books at Anfield until 2025.

What were Phillips' stats last season?

Phillips' form provided a silver lining to Liverpool's injury crisis last season, which saw central defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez sidelined for much of the campaign.

In their absence, Phillips averaged a staggering 5.6 successful aerial duels per match, while also making 4.8 clearances each game.

The 24-year-old didn't let himself down in possession as he completed 84% of his passes.

However, Phillips is yet to feature for the Merseyside outfit so far this season.

Has Phillips made a mistake?

Arguably.

Of course, if Phillips believes he can earn a consistent first-team role at Anfield, then that's entirely his prerogative.

At the same time, he's now arguably fifth in the pecking order following the summer arrival of Ibrahima Konate.

The 6 foot 3 defender's prior deal was due to expire in 2023, meaning Liverpool would have been forced to cash in on him next summer before running the risk of losing him for free.

That would have put Phillips in a strong position to push for an exit should he fail to build on last season's 15 Premier League starts in the current campaign.

Now, however, Liverpool hold all the cards having tied Phillips down for the next four years and his fate is largely in their hands.

